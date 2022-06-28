News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police concerned for welfare of missing Suffolk man last seen two weeks ago

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:54 AM June 28, 2022
Chas Thacker from Cockfield was last seen more than two weeks ago

Chas Thacker from Cockfield was last seen more than two weeks ago - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

Chas Thacker, from Cockfield, near Bury St Edmunds, was reported missing in Tilbury, Essex, on Wednesday, June 15, three days after he was last seen. 

He told relatives he was planning to walk home to Suffolk, which is a 70-mile trip, but has not made any contact.

Mr Thacker has been described as a white male, 6ft tall, of heavy build, with short dark brown hair and a goatee beard. 

He has a tear tattoo on his face and a bird tattoo on his hand. 

Mr Thacker was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black jogging trousers and black trainers. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.


