Revealed – The cheapest place to live in Suffolk is in Ipswich

The cheapest places to live in Suffolk are in Ipswich and Lowestoft, while the most expensive is in the heart of Constable Country, new figures reveal.

At an average price of £93,500, the Bridge ward – which consists of Maidenhall in the south west of Ipswich – is ranked as the least expensive place to live in Suffolk, according to new data.

The figures, released by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, also show that in December 2019, four parts of Lowestoft were found to be some of the cheapest areas of the county.

Two parts of the Harbour ward in Waveney followed closely behind Ipswich, with house prices costing an average of £97,000 and £105,000. This was again followed by two areas of the Normanston ward, where prices were slightly higher at £112,000 and £113,500. Both wards are in Lowestoft.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale there were a number of different hot spots for the most expensive areas in the county.

Topping the list as the most expensive neighbourhood with an average house price of £617,500 is the Dodnash ward, in Babergh – which consists of villages East Bergholt, Flatford and Bentley in the picturesque Constable Country, made famous by landscape artist John Constable.

The area has become a huge tourist attraction around the River Stour, which runs along the border of Suffolk and Essex.

Next on the list is Southwold and Reydon, in Waveney, which has average house prices of £545,000, closely followed by the Nacton and Purdis Farm ward in Suffolk Coastal, with £515,000.

St Margaret’s ward in Ipswich is the fourth most expensive neighbourhood in Suffolk, with average prices of £495,000.

While the popular town of Aldeburgh takes the fifth spot with an average price of £465,000.

How have house prices changed since 2009?

Over the last decade, villages in the Brook ward in Babergh, such as Chattisham, Hintlesham and Burstall have seen some of the highest increases in house prices.

There has been a 144% increase in the Brook ward, with homes costing an average of £185,000 in 2009 compared to the £451,000 at the end of last year.

Similarly, average house prices have more than doubled in East Bergholt, Bentley and Flatford since 2009 – going from £250,000 to £617,000.

In Ipswich, the St Margaret’s and St John’s wards have seen the highest price hikes.

House prices have risen by more than 200% in St Margaret’s and 169% in St John’s – making these areas the most expensive places to live in Ipswich.

