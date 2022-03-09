Chef to visit Ukrainian border to help refugees find jobs and homes in UK

A celebrity chef will visit the Polish/Ukrainian border in an attempt to help refugees find hospitality jobs and new homes in the UK.

Steven Saunders, whose brother Stuart owns A-Listers in Woodbridge, said he is "saddened and angry" about the war in Ukraine, and has launched a campaign with Cambridgeshire restaurant owner and business partner Shaina Galvin.

The campaign, named the Odessa Project, is aiming to work with the government to fast-track working visas for Ukrainian refugees and successfully match families with hospitality sponsor opportunities.

Chef Steven Saunders and restaurant owner Shaina Galvin have launched the Odessa Project - Credit: The Willow Tree

Mr Saunders, chef at The Willow Tree in Bourn, near Cambridge, said: "I have been in the hospitality business all my life, but have never had to beg chefs to work like I have had to since Covid.

"I simply cannot get enough chefs or staff for our business to function properly, meaning we are unable to expand or grow as a business, as is the case with so many other similar businesses.

"One way to resolve this issue throughout the UK may be to offer opportunities to families within Ukraine, offering them accommodation and fair salaries.

"The Willow Tree could help a whole family instantly, offering each family member the opportunity for a full-time position within our business.

"I also have many friends and colleagues in the industry that would like to be able to do the same, all with the united goal of helping both the Ukrainian families and the hospitality industry in this country to thrive again."

The project is also aiming to establish a database of work and accommodation opportunities within the hospitality industry.

Stuart Saunders, of A Listers in Woodbridge, is Steven's brother - Credit: Gregg Brown

Mr Saunders added: "I will be going myself so that I can meet them, discuss career and housing opportunities with them and ultimately give them the hope and assurance they deserve.

"Like many, I am very saddened and angry about the atrocities. I would fight if I were younger."

Shaina Galvin, owner of the Willow Tree restaurant, said: "We are passionate about helping refugees to find safety and security.

"We watch this nightmare unfold and feel helpless. It got me thinking, we have jobs with free accommodation here, surely this could be a promising solution for a few at least.

"We now know we are one of many businesses who can offer these opportunities if the government agree to act swiftly, make changes and permit this approach.

"With national interest and involvement, we believe this could become a real opportunity to bring Ukrainian refugees into the UK hospitality industry where plenty of jobs with accommodation are available, not just for a few but for as many people as possible."

As well as the project, the pair are holding a charity event this month to raise funds for the Unicef Ukraine appeal.

Further details will be available soon and a £1 donation for Unicef Ukraine is now being added to all customer bills at the Willow Tree.