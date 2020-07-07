E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man dies following crash on A12 at Chelmsford – road closed

PUBLISHED: 06:32 07 July 2020

A man in his 40s has died following a crash on the A12 at Chelmsford. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 40s has died following a crash on the A12 at Chelmsford. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 40s has died following a collision on the A12 at Chelmsford, with the road remaining closed this morning while investigations continue.

Police were called at around 9.20pm last night after a Renault Megane was in collision with a stationary lorry in a layby between Three Mile Hill and Galleywood, junctions 15 and 16.

The Renault driver, a man aged in his 40s, sadly died at the scene.

The northbound side of the A12 between junctions 15 and 16 has been closed overnight while officers carry out forensic examination work at the scene.

It remains closed this morning and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Witnesses and anyone who was in the area at the time and has dashcam footage are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 1316 of July 6 or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk

