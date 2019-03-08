Partly Cloudy

Chinese students visit Bury secondary school

PUBLISHED: 15:32 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 17 July 2019

Chinese students from Shanghai visited Sybil Andrews Academy in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOODERHAM PR

Chinese students from Shanghai visited Sybil Andrews Academy in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOODERHAM PR

Archant

Student language leaders from a Bury St Edmunds secondary school welcomed a cohort of Chinese pupils as part of a special cultural visit last week.

The group of students from the Tongi University Experimental School in Shanghai spent a week at Sybil Andrews Academy on the town's Moreton Hall estate.

A programme of activities included studying alongside the language leaders, visiting local primary schools and even joining up with the award-winning cheerleading squad at the school.

The tables were also reversed when the Chinese students taught Mandarin to some of Sybil Andrews' Year 7 students.

Teacher Vita Minichiello-Price, who helped organise the visit, said: "This was a wonderful opportunity for our students to integrate themselves with another culture and educational experience.

"We are proud to have 48 language leaders within our school whose role is to promote language learning both within Sybil Andrews and via our links with our local primary schools. They, and the entire school, have benefited from the visit.

"We would like to thank all the staff and students from Tongi University Experimental School and also Rob Walden, from the Real World Education Group, for helping to facilitate the visit."

