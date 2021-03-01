Published: 10:52 AM March 1, 2021

Students were evacuated from a university accommodation block in Colchester after a chip pan was left unattended and caught fire.

Crews from Colchester, Clacton, Manningtree, Brightlingsea and Wivenhoe were called to the third-floor flat in Lightship Way on Sunday afternoon after a chip pan caught alight.

The building's evacuation policy was immediately implemented, although there were reports that not everyone left the building.

No-one was injured in the fire, which was luckily kept contained to a single room due to the fire door.

Firefighters have issued a safety message to students and high-rise building residents following the blaze.

Incident Commander Dan Partridge, from Colchester Fire Station, said: "Although the security staff did a great job of assisting us with the evacuation, it was clear that not everyone did as they were instructed.

"Most high-rise buildings have a stay put policy, but this building has an immediate evacuation policy.

"Students will have been informed of this when they moved in, and I can't stress how important it is that when you live in a high-rise building you make yourself familiar with the policy and do what you're told to do in the event of a fire.

"Thankfully, the fire door did its job and kept the fire contained to the single room, which our crews then extinguished quickly."

Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 3.54pm, but the cooker, hob and kitchen has been left with fire, heat and smoke damage.

Mr Partridge added: "Cooking with hot oil can be dangerous - it sets alight easily, so never leave it unattended.

"If your pan catches fire, turn off the heat if it is safe to do so and never throw water over it."