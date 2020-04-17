Clacton model Chloe stars in Netflix’s hit new dating show

Chloe Veitch in Too Hot to Handle Picture: COURTESY OF NETFLIX Archant

Netflix’s new dating show Too Hot To Handle has been donned the ‘new Love Island’ with Clacton model Chloe Veitch among the line-up of single people looking for love.

Chloe Veitch in Too Hot to Handle Picture: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The reality show includes eight episodes and was launched on Netflix on Friday, April 17, and has already been a huge hit with UK fans, ranking in the top 10 shows on Netflix over the weekend.

The show has been described as an odd blend of Love Island and Love Is Blind, and sees 14 attractive young people being dumped in a villa in Mexico to drink, party and couple up...with a plot twist preventing them from having any romantic contact, which means no kissing, no sex and no self-gratification.

If the rules are broken money is deducted from their pot of £100k – which the contestants can go onto winning a share of if they “make progress” and build an emotional connection.

Chloe Veitch, now 21, is one of the 10 original cast members on the show alongside three other British contestants, David Birtwistle and Kelz Dyke, who are both from London.

Netflix logo Picture: NETFLIX Netflix logo Picture: NETFLIX

Chloe, who grew up in Clacton-on-Sea and attended Clacton Coastal Academy, described herself as being “quite ditzy” and said that “dating apps are like a part-time job” for the budding model.

The Essex girl joked that she wasn’t “the brightest spark in the book” when she walked onto the paradise island, but soon became one of the show’s most lovable contestants and won the hearts of her fellow cast members.

At 19 she was crowned the UK and worldwide winner of Top Models, the first pageant she ever entered and has since become a catwalk model.

Announcing her part in the show on Instagram, Chloe wrote: “The secret is out! I have been filming with Netflix, catch me on the new dating show on the 17th of April.

“I am so nervous and exited to be able to share something that I went through with you all, It was an emotional rollercoaster.. you will see my highs and lows. But I hope you love it as much as I enjoyed filming it.”

