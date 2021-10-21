Man on walking tour of UK's coastline 'met with so much love' in Suffolk

Published: 3:34 PM October 21, 2021

Chris Lewis is on a walking tour of the UK coastline and has reached Suffolk - Credit: Chris Lewis

An ex-serviceman on an 18,000-mile walking tour of the UK said he was "met with so much love" as he arrived in Suffolk.

Chris Lewis, a former paratrooper with the 2nd Battalion Parachute Regiment, set out from his hometown of Swansea in August 2017 to embark on a trip around the British Isles.

His mammoth challenge — which has included laps around all each of the hundreds of offshore Scottish islands — has seen Mr Lewis rack up about 15,000 miles so far.

The challenge has raised almost £250,000 in aid of SSAFA which provides support for veterans of the British Armed Forces.

Mr Lewis with his dog Jet at the UK's most easterly point in Lowestoft, Ness Point - Credit: Chris Lewis

The 41-year-old, who is being accompanied on the walk by his dog Jet and girlfriend Kate, crossed the border from Norfolk into Suffolk earlier this week.

He has spent his first few days speaking to schoolchildren and neighbours in Lowestoft, Southwold and Aldeburgh, where he received a "warm welcome".

Mr Lewis, who camps outside every night, has arranged to meet up with Felixstowe mayor Mark Jepson further down the coastline and is expecting to be in Suffolk for another week and a half.

The former paratrooper camps outside every night - Credit: Chris Lewis

But he said he has enjoyed his time in the county so far and paid tribute to the residents who welcomed the walkers "with open arms".

Mr Lewis said: "We have had a wonderful reception. What makes it even more beautiful is that Kate is from here.

"I spent so long in the wilds — it took me ages to do Scotland — so I was so excited to get down to the east coast.

Mr Lewis' girlfriend Kate and dog Jet are accompanying him on his journey - Credit: Chris Lewis

"We've really been met with so much love here in Suffolk. It's so nice to see the places clear of litter.

"The people here are so proud of where they live. They have welcomed us with open arms and made us feel like a part of the community."