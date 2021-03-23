Published: 4:00 PM March 23, 2021

Chris Pattle has been training hard for the March in March challenge - Credit: Chris Pattle

A visually impaired RAF Honington worker is to take on a 10-mile walking challenge to raise funds for armed service personnel suffering from conditions such as PTSD, anxiety and depression.

Civil servant Chris Pattle - who suffers with Retinitis Pigmentosa, a genetic disorder which causes loss of vision - will walk 10 miles from the Thurston Fox and Hounds to the Angel Hotel, in Bury St Edmunds.

It is part of the March in March challenge run by charity Combat Stress.

Mr Pattle, who works as an office machinery clerk in Logistics Support Flight, said: "It was something I had been thinking about during the lockdown.

"The lockdown has affected many people in lots of various ways and it is something I felt like I wanted to do.

"I want to help support those who are suffering in the lockdown and especially those who cannot get out and suffering from mental illnesses.

"As a visually impaired person who proudly works alongside the Royal Air Force, I feel the need to do my bit to take up this challenge to raise vital funds for Combat Stress."

Mr Pattle has already raised nearly £700 for his walk and said he had faced some setbacks during training.

But he said: "Every day is a setback for me being visually impaired but it is just something you have got to cope with and press on with a positive attitude.

"During training, there have been times where I have been out on my own and I have taken the wrong turning and got lost - but luckily, with the technology, I have on my mobile phone I am able to find my way back home.

"It is a challenge and it is a learning curve as well and it is something that keeps your spirits up."