Published: 4:46 PM January 4, 2021

Engineers working on new overhead lines at Stratford on the approach to Liverpool Street. - Credit: Network Rail

Rail engineers spent the festive season replacing track and overhead wires on the main line between East Anglia and London.

The work included improvements to the track, structures and equipment - and Network Rail says it should lead to fewer delays for passengers across the whole region.

At London Liverpool Street, six points - which allow trains to change from one track to another - were refurbished to prevent failures that lead to delays.

Overhead wires and structures were replaced at Stratford that adapt to temperature changes - essential for improving reliability, especially in hot weather, to prevent delays on this busy section of the railway.

At Colchester station, switches and crossings units were replaced and a crossover was refurbished at Norwich station. These are essential pieces of track that enable trains to change lines and use any of the platforms at each station.

Wheel timbers were renewed at Trowse, on the Great Eastern Main Line in Norwich, to strengthen and support the track and prevent faults that cause delays.

Works were also carried out as part of the Crossrail project, including a power upgrade.

MTR Elizabeth line, who will operate the Elizabeth line on TfL’s behalf, started work to extend platforms 16 and 17 at Liverpool Street, in preparation for the full-length trains that are planned for 2021.

Overhead wire and track maintenance work was also carried out on the Southend Victoria and Clacton-On-Sea branch lines to prevent delays.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “All of this work, however large or small, has a positive impact across the whole network and is crucial to running a safe and reliable service for our passengers on all lines.

"I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carried out this important work.

"Further improvements are planned to take place over the coming weekends and I advise passengers to check before they travel."

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: "All of these works will help improve punctuality and reliability on our network.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience while this work was carried out.

"Further engineering work is planned to take place over the coming weeks and customers should check before they travel.

"Everyone will be able to complete their journey with us, even if part of it is by rail replacement bus.”