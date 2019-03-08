E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dress up for Downton Abbey

PUBLISHED: 16:41 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 11 September 2019

Downton Abbey has transferred to the big screen to become one of the big films of the autumn Picture: UNIVERSAL

The Downton Abbey film hits the silver screen this weekend and the Abbeygate cinema in Bury St Edmunds is inviting customers to join them in travelling back to the 1920s.

The Abbeygate Picturehouse in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SU ANDERSONThe Abbeygate Picturehouse in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SU ANDERSON

The cinema, in Hatter Street, is holding a Downton Dress-up Day on Sunday September 15 and is inviting customers to join staff by wearing attire inspired by characters from the period drama set in an early 20th century country house between the wars.

Marketing manager Andrea Holmes said: "The Downton Abbey film has been one of our biggest advance sales this year, interest in it has been really strong.

"Tickets for the Sunday screenings are selling fast and we would love people to join us in dressing up on the day."

The cinema is also offering special dine-in tea boxes and Downton Abbey specials such as kedgeree, a popular dish of the time with the aristocracy.

Downton Abbey, whose stars include Hugh Bonneville and Maggie Smith, was originally screened between 2010-15 on ITV and has won numerous awards.

For more details go to the Abbeygate cinema website.

