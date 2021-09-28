News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Tree planting could make air show carbon neutral

Piers Meyler

Published: 6:07 PM September 28, 2021   
Red Arrows at Clacton air show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Trees could help make an annual event which burns through more than 100,000 litres of jet fuel for entertainment become carbon neutral.

Tendring District Council has pledged to look at measures to offset the carbon footprint of the Clacton Air Show, which also generates 275 tonnes of CO2, through environmental schemes including tree planting.

That has already been adopted in Bournemouth where the council there pledged to offset the Bournemouth Air Festival carbon footprint created from jet fuel emissions after partnering with nationally accredited Carbon Footprint Ltd.

Now Tendring Council has pledged to follow up recommendations from the Resources and Services Overview and Scrutiny committee on how it can do more to make the festival more carbon neutral “including the options perused by the Bournemouth Air Festival whereby trees were planted for each tonne of carbon used at the Air Show”.

The dates for the 2022 Clacton Airshow are August 25 and 26.

The show attracts around 250,000 people over the two days and brings in about £5million to the local economy.


