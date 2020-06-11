E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Clacton Airshow postponed until 2021

PUBLISHED: 07:15 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:22 11 June 2020

The Clacton Airshow, the biggest Essex event, has been postponed due to Covid-19. Picture: MATTHEW CATTERMOLE/TDC

The Clacton Airshow, the biggest Essex event, has been postponed due to Covid-19. Picture: MATTHEW CATTERMOLE/TDC

The Clacton Airshow, the biggest event in Essex drawing around 250,000 spectators each year, has been postponed until next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, due to be held across two days on August 26 and 27, was postponed by the organisers Tendring District Council (TDC) after consideration around visitor safety and government guidance.

The two-day spectacle has become the most visited event in Essex and brings a huge annual boost to the economy – it has been running for 28 years.

Alex Porter, TDC portfolio holder for Leisure and Tourism, said: “Although lockdown restrictions have recently started to be eased, there is no possible way to maintain social distancing with more than 200,000 visitors gathering along our seafront.

“We recognise that lockdown restrictions may change further in the coming months, but under the published recovery plan it does not look likely we would be able to go ahead.

“Furthermore, the airshow takes a lot of planning, and though we have held off a decision for as long as possible we are now at the point where we either plunge headlong into organising, or postpone.”

Though Mr Porter said he was disappointed, he acknowledged it was the correct move to cancel the show for this year.

The council are now talking to local businesses and tourism providers about how to reignite the tourism economy in Clacton.

They are looking to extend the season into autumn to give businesses the opportunity to flourish after facing harsh restrictions for so many months.

Mr Porter added: “The Clacton Airshow will return in 2021 and we look forward to welcoming visitors back to our beautiful district when it is safe to do so.”

