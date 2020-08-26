Girl, 17, suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries after 20-person street brawl

A 17-year-old girl has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a brawl involving up to 20 people in Clacton.

The teenager, who was involved in a collision with a car, was rushed to hospital following the incident in Elmden Court, Clacton.

Another woman and two men were also involved in a collision with the car, which was damaged during the incident.

Essex police said they received reports at around 9.10pm on Tuesday August 25 that up to 20 people, some armed with bats, were fighting in Elmden Court.

A spokesman for Essex Police said the incident was a “coming together between two parties”.

A 22-year-old man and another girl suffered bruising and a 23-year-old man suffered a fracture to his hand.

Following the incident, Essex Police arrested three occupants of the vehicle.

A 34-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They remain in custody for questioning.

Anyone with information, dash cam footage and mobile footage is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting incident 1233 of 25/08.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.