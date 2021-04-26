Collapsing seaside cliffs set to be fixed in £2m project

Published: 4:38 PM April 26, 2021

Holland-on-Sea. Collapsing cliffs at the Essex seaside resort are set to be stabilised - Credit: Mike Page

Seaside cliffs at Clacton and Holland-on-Sea which are at risk of collapse are set to be stabilised in a £2million project.

Three areas of cliff along the stretch of the Essex coast have either collapsed since 2020, or are at risk of collapse.

One of the collapses was at the Cliff Road/Kings Parade junction, while another was at the York Road/Kings Parade junction.

"If the stability of these areas is not addressed the collapse will continue to progress putting at risk the public highway and infrastructure within it," a Tendring District Council report said.

As a result, the council's cabinet has agreed to a cliff stabilisation project which will cost £2.131million - £1.5m of which will be funded from the local authority's reserves.

That, the council says, will secure the safety of the 200m section of cliffs for the next 50 to 100 years - as well as create a safe area for 30 new beach huts.

The project is due to receive the final green light at the authority's full council meeting on Tuesday, April 27.



