Published: 5:30 AM June 17, 2021

An artist's impression of what the new sauna will look like at Clacton Leisure Centre. - Credit: Tendring District Council

A £575,000 project to transform Clacton Leisure Centre will soon get under way, with improvements to be made to the health suite, sauna and changing rooms.

The first phase of the planned refurbishment will begin at the site in Vista Road later this month.

It will see the health suite and sauna improved, along with a revamp of the wet-side changing rooms at the centre, which is run by Tendring District Council (TDC).

It comes after funding was first agreed in July 2019, but the project was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

What the new changing rooms at Clacton Leisure Centre will look like. - Credit: Tendring District Council

Funding has since been confirmed and forms part of the Back to Business programme.

Alex Porter, TDC cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said the investment would make a big difference.

“We know how popular the health suite is, and this refurbishment will hopefully entice even more people to use it,” councillor Porter said.

Alex Porter, TDC cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said the investment would make a big difference. - Credit: Tendring District Council

“Similarly the pool changing rooms are well-used and due for an upgrade, and we’re confident people will love the new-look facilities when they are completed.

“Overall this refurbishment will provide a facility you would expect from a modern leisure centre, attract new members and casual users, and reduce maintenance costs.”

Lexden Contracts Limited is the appointed contractor for the work, and will carry out the project in two phases.

Clacton Leisure Centre will undergo a huge revamp. - Credit: Archant

The first phase, starting this month, will focus on the health suite and aims to be completed in August. New showers will be fitted and five family changing rooms created, while the sauna will also be replaced.

New flooring, lockers and cubicles will be fitted in the wet-side changing rooms during phase two, which is set to be completed by October. More family changing rooms will also be installed, and an extended vanity area.

Simon Bartholomew, managing director of Lexden Contracts, said: “We are pleased to be appointed for this extensive refurbishment of the leisure centre facilities to deliver the council’s vision for a more modern facility, enabling an enjoyable return to leisure for the people of Tendring.”

The wet side changing rooms as they are now. - Credit: Tendring District Council

The centre will remain open throughout, with users asked to follow signs as some routes through the facility may be altered while works are ongoing.