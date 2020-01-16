E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Former seafront pub site could become new block of flats

PUBLISHED: 05:32 17 January 2020

In 2009 the Lighthouse pub stood on Marine Parade East, which opened in 1998 and replaced Cordy's, a popular diner which had stood on the seafront since the 1930s Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

In 2009 the Lighthouse pub stood on Marine Parade East, which opened in 1998 and replaced Cordy's, a popular diner which had stood on the seafront since the 1930s Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Fresh calls have been made for a £1million buyer to snap up a former pub site on Clacton's seafront - with a view to turning it into much-needed housing.

The site in Marine Parade East - which is currently on the market - already has planning permission for a new residential block of 14 flats, with space for a restaurant on the ground floor.

Just metres from Clacton Pier, the site on the corner of Colne Road has been on the market for almost a year, having been bought and sold between developers since plans for a new building were first submitted in 2011, according to planning documents.

The residential units would be a combination of one and two-bedroom flats, with some of the flats enjoying sea views.

Even though every property comes with a terrace or balcony, each floor has at least one larger flat with a bigger lounge and curved terrace looking over the coast.

The top floor contains the largest flats, complete with stairs leading to a private property mezzanine.

Plans also include underground parking for residents and workers at the restaurant.

You may also want to watch:

Paul Honeywood, Pier ward councillor and portfolio holder for housing at Tendring District Council, said: "Obviously we are seeing an increase in tourism to Clacton, so if someone is looking for an opportunity to invest it would be good to see it developed.

Tendring councillor Paul Honeywood.Tendring councillor Paul Honeywood.

"With events in recent years like the Women's Tour and Clacton Airshow coming to the area, more people are looking to visit here - so I think holiday letting is an option a developer should seriously be considering."

Originally opening in the 1930s as Cordy's Diner, the site was purchased by Greene King in 1998 and turned into the Lighthouse pub.

In 2005 the pub closed and initial steps to develop the building were taken, with owners removing the top floor.

It reopened at the Liquor Lounge nightclub in 2010, after which planning permission for the restaurant and flats was obtained.

Cordy's on the Clacton seafront in the 1980s, before it was bought by Greene King and turned into the Lighthouse pub Picture: NORMAN JACOBS / CLACTON AND DISTRICT LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETYCordy's on the Clacton seafront in the 1980s, before it was bought by Greene King and turned into the Lighthouse pub Picture: NORMAN JACOBS / CLACTON AND DISTRICT LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETY

The building on the site beforehand was demolished about two years ago.

Although permission for the building was granted more than five years ago, the plans are still valid as a previous owner began construction on the refuse storage area.

New planning permission for a different purpose could be sought by any future owner.

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former seafront pub site could become new block of flats

In 2009 the Lighthouse pub stood on Marine Parade East, which opened in 1998 and replaced Cordy's, a popular diner which had stood on the seafront since the 1930s Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Protests, marches and public demonstrations more than treble in year

Global Climate Strike protests on the Cornhill in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Woman with young child threatened with knife in Asda carpark

Have you seen this man? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Energy company accused of ‘devious tactics over A12 bypass negotiations

Members of Farnham Environment Residents and Neighbours campaigning against EDF Energy's preferred bypass route Picture: SARAH MORGAN

Drunk hospital visitor snatched laughing gas from ambulance at A&E

Lee Perry was jailed for a total of 24 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists