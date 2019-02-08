Man jailed after decades of child sex abuse

Grant Lee, who was jailed for 17 years for a campaign of child sexual abuse over decades Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A sexual predator who abused children over a number of decades has been jailed for 17 years.

Grant Lee, 62, of Turpins Avenue, Clacton, committed the offences – which involved a number of victims aged under 16 – from 1980 to 2017.

Police said Lee, who was found guilty on January 21, “thought he was untouchable”.

Officers from Essex Police’s child abuse investigations team received reports in January 2017 before securing charges against him.

Investigating officer Dc Emily Monk, of North CAIT, said: “Lee is a sexual predator who took advantage of young vulnerable people for his own sexual gratification.

“He subjected children to sexual abuse over a number of decades and when we received information about his sickening crimes just two years ago, we worked tirelessly to bring him to justice.

“Lee thought he was untouchable and that his abuse, both historic and recent, would continue to go unpunished. He thought wrong and has been sentenced accordingly.

“Lee is wicked man and our communities can only be safer with him in prison.

“I would like to conclude this case by offering my praise to the victims who showed an enormous amount of courage and bravery. I hope this outcome offers some justice to them.”

Lee received 12 years for 15 counts of indecent assault on a child and five years consecutively for one count of assaulting a child by touching and for one count of causing a child to engaging in sexual activity at Chelmsford Crown Court today.

He was given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and will be on sex offender’s register for life.