‘We are Undefeatable‘ - Paul stars in TV ad to inspire others with health conditions

PUBLISHED: 05:30 20 July 2020

Paul Nicholls, 52, from Clacton, features in a new TV ad for Parkinson's UK Picture: PARKINSON'S UK

PARKINSON'S UK

A Clacton man with Parkinson’s features in a national TV campaign, to encourage people with health conditions to be more active.

Paul Nicholls, 52, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s six years ago, features in a new TV ad for the national campaign We are Undefeatable, which is being shown on Channel 4.

This campaign is being led by 15 leading health and social care charities, including Parkinson’s UK, to support and inspire people with a long-term health condition to be active, in a way that works with their condition.

In the ad, Paul shows how he has been keeping active in lockdown by walking on the beach with his dogs and playing with a ping pong trainer in his back garden. He also enjoys fishing.

Paul said: “I try to do as much exercise as I can at home. They say Parkinson’s can limit your life, but I say it depends where you put your limits, you can still achieve things with Parkinson’s.

“Sometimes I freeze and have movement problems so I have to set small targets, but just moving makes me feel better, it helps keep my muscles loose and helps me mentally. It definitely reduces stress.

“For me, We Are Undefeatable is important because it raises awareness. People don’t know that Parkinson’s isn’t just something for old people and the campaign is also about educating people.”

As part of the campaign, Paul is joining a virtual walking football team, which will be headed up by England’s walking football coach, Stuart Langworthy.

Around 145,000 people in the UK are living with Parkinson’s, including around 13,700 in the East of England.

Exercise can be as important as medication to help people with Parkinson’s manage their symptoms, but lockdown has made this difficult as classes have closed.

Katherine Crawford, Director of Services at Parkinson’s UK, said: “It’s great to see Paul feature in this national campaign to inspire the Parkinson’s community to keep active in the way that works best for them at this difficult time.”

For more information, visit the We Are Undefeatable website. To find out more about Parkinson’s UK, visit the charity’s website.

