Woman spat at and abused while walking down seafront

PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 17 August 2020

The incident took place on Marine Parade West in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident took place on Marine Parade West in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Investigations are continuing into an incident where a woman was spat at and abused.

The 26-year-old woman was walking along the seafront near a fish and chip shop in Marine Parade West, Clacton, between 2pm and 2.30pm on Friday, July 17.

At the time, a family she did not know were also walking nearby.

A man is reported to have cycled past and spat at her, and towards the other family.

He also made a verbally abusive comment.

Essex Police are now treating the incident as a hate crime.

The suspect was described as a white man aged in his 50s, of slim build and about 5ft 10ins tall.

He was bald and wore dark shorts and no top. He had a number of tattoos on his arms, neck and chest.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries and are looking to trace the family mentioned by the victim.

They are also looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened.

Those with any information should contact the Clacton Town Team on 101 quoting reference 42/116483/20.

