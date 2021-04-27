Published: 11:36 AM April 27, 2021

Clacton Pier will be celebrating its 150th birthday with a host of firework displays.

Clacton Pier is planning to celebrate its 150th birthday with a bang this year — putting on eight free firework displays during the summer holidays.

The iconic seaside attraction, built in 1871 and named as best pier in the country last year, was unable to stage any displays over last summer due to coronavirus restrictions.

However, bosses intend to make up for this with a number of firework extravaganzas this summer to bring the town together.

The displays will take place on five consecutive Saturdays from the end of July and through August, as well as one on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Will you be heading to watch any of Clacton Pier's free firework displays this summer?

Billy Ball, the pier's director, said the attraction is the "birthplace of Clacton", drawing in almost one million visitors each year.

“We are looking at putting on a number of events and really want to make this year something special for both us and the town,” he said.

“There are a number of plans in the pipeline and details will be released as and when we can do so.

“We are aware there was a lot of disappointment about no fireworks last year but that was dictated by the rules in force as part of the pandemic. But from May 17 that will change so we have a strong line-up prepared.

“This will include displays at the end of the pier every single week of the school summer holidays for the very first time and we hope they will be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.”

Clacton Pier will be celebrating its 150th birthday with a host of firework displays. - Credit: Kevin Jay

The displays will be able to be viewed on site or from the seafront, with the first show on Sunday, May 30, followed by Saturday, July 24, July 31, August 7, August 14, August 21 and August 29.

There will also be the normal extravaganza for Guy Fawkes on November 6.