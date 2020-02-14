Dramatic picture shows collapsed part of Clacton pier

Pictures show part of Clacton Pier has collapsed into the sea. Picture: SUE COOPER SUE COOPER

A section of the historic Clacton Pier has collapsed into the sea during structural refurbishment work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Part of Clacton Pier has collapsed during refurbishment work. Picture: CLACTON PIER Part of Clacton Pier has collapsed during refurbishment work. Picture: CLACTON PIER

Passers-by have snapped photos of the damaged pier, which dates back to 1871, after part of the structure fell into the sea this morning.

A spokesman for Clacton Pier said: "A small section of the outside ride deck of Clacton Pier collapsed into the sea today as structural refurbishment work was being carried out.

"The scheme that was being undertaken was to put in a new area of concrete decking.

"A limited section of the pier was being cast in the far corner of the ride deck, which is currently closed off to the public.

"The aim was to ensure that the wet concrete being laid would not result in undue structural movement to the existing concrete deck."

Pier director Billy Ball said that as this was taking place, excess vertical movement of the piles caused four bays of the existing slab to fail.

"This was being carried out under controlled conditions at a time when the tide was up and no one was under the Pier," he said.

"Site personnel were carefully monitoring the pouring of the concrete when the collapse happened, and everyone was evacuated from that particular area which is now fenced off."

Mr Ball added that similar tried and tested methods have taken place in other areas of the Pier over the past ten years that it has been in his family's ownership.

So far around 4,000 square metres of such work has been carried out and this area involves 140 square metres.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to ensure the Pier remains safe and serviceable, we go to extensive lengths to analyse and calculate the integrity of the existing structure before constructing any new attractions," he said.

"Our structural engineers are currently assessing the situation."

The affected section of the ride deck was a part of the area which had been set aside for the new Looping Star ride due to be opened in the spring.

More: New thrill ride unveiled for pier