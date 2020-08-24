Have you tried out Clacton Pier’s new log flume?

The new log flume opens at Clacton Pier.

Clacton Pier’s new White Water log flume proved a splash hit with thrill seekers when it opened for the first time at the weekend.

Families enjoyed the new log flume opens at Clacton Pier.

The new attraction at the iconic seaside landmark had been due to open for Easter - but the lockdown and the lack of supply of materials and labour meant it was delayed.

But after the flume – bought from the Codonas park in Aberdeen – was totally refurbished and put through its paces in a series of tests, it finally opened on Saturday, August 22.

People young and old queued to have a ride in one of the five logs, each taking four passengers, when they started their runs at noon.

Clacton Pier director Billy Ball said: “Everyone seemed to love it. Some got off and went straight to the back of the queue for another go.

The new White Water log flume at Clacton Pier has already been a big hit with young and old alike.

“We had some great feedback and the weather was just about perfect for the ride’s first day of operation.

“We were a little concerned when it was so windy on Friday, but it dropped enough for us to be able to open on Saturday lunchtime and it was a great weekend for us.”

Eight-year-old Joe Chesshire, from Harwich, was with his mum, Stacey, and sister, Megan, to celebrate his eighth birthday.

The new log flume at Clacton Pier created a big splash.

“We got an email from the pier the day before to say the log flume was opening and it was the perfect way to spend Joe’s birthday,” Stacy said.

“He was the first to go on the ride and it really made his day. We loved it.”

The next new ride to open will be the Looping Star Roller Coaster, which is expected to come on-line next year.

The pier is waiting for a settlement of its insurance claim with Aviva following storm damage in February. It is hoped this will open in early 2021.

The new log flume opens at Clacton Pier.

The Miami Beach Ride, which was also affected by the storm damage, should reopen in the next couple of weeks.

Following government guidance, Discovery Bay soft play and Lanes Bowling Centre on the Pier reopened earlier this month.