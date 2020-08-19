See iconic pier’s new log flume due to open this weekend

The new log flume is due to open at Clacton Pier. Picture: CLACTON PIER Archant

This is Clacton Pier’s long-awaited new White Water Log Flume - which is finally set to open this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new log flume is due to open at Clacton Pier. Picture: CLACTON PIER The new log flume is due to open at Clacton Pier. Picture: CLACTON PIER

The iconic seaside attraction, built in 1871, had hoped to unveil the splashing new ride at Easter this year, before the coronavirus crisis got in the way.

But now the flume - bought from the Codonas park in Aberdeen - has been totally refurbished and put through its paces in a series of tests, with trials taking place all this week.

Subject to final inspections, the ride will open on Saturday, August 22.

MORE: Sneak peek at pier’s new log flume due to open after lockdown

The log flume pictured earlier this year. Picture: CLACTON PIER The log flume pictured earlier this year. Picture: CLACTON PIER

You may also want to watch:

Pier director Billy Ball said although customers have had to wait a bit longer than expected, he is sure they will not be disappointed.

“The log flume was bought from a relative’s park in Scotland, along with the Looping Star Roller Coaster to freshen our ride offering,” he said.

“They are two statement attractions and at the same time we have taken the opportunity to change the layout of a large section of the ride deck and bring in a new ticket office.

“The aim had been to have the log flume ready for Easter but due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown this had to be put on hold.”

Mr Ball added that there had been a difficulty in retaining the specialist labour to complete the renovation and the glass fibre hulls on the boats.

However, the pier’s own team worked tirelessly to finish the structural work during lockdown.

MORE: Clacton Pier open for business again after lockdown

That left only the safety and electrical systems to be installed once the business reopened in July.

“I thank all those on the small team that continued on this project while the pier was closed and it has meant that we have been able to get the log flume operational this summer,” said Mr Ball.

“Ideally it would have been open at Easter, but we all know that we are not living in an ideal world and one that has thrown up many new challenges this year.

“The log flume is a very welcome addition and we look forward to adding the Looping Star roller coaster as soon as possible.”

The roller coaster was affected by storm damage in February - but it is hoped insurance claims with Aviva will be settled shortly.

Once the green light is given, work will begin on constructing a new section of the pier ready for the Looping Star. It is hoped this will open in early 2021.

The Miami Beach Ride, which was also affected by the storm damage, should reopen in the next couple of weeks.

Following government guidance, Discovery Bay soft play and Lanes Bowling Centre on the Pier re-opened at the weekend.