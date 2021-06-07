Published: 2:01 PM June 7, 2021

What the new observation wheel could look like at Clacton Pier - Credit: Clacton Pier

A new observation wheel is set to open at Clacton Pier this weekend - after being given the green light by planners.

Permission for the 33metre-high ride was given by Tendring District Council.

Work will begin on the site of the iconic seaside attraction on Tuesday (June 7) - and it is hoped to be completed by the end of the week.

Pier director Billy Ball is delighted the project can go ahead.

“We have been waiting for some time to be able to introduce this new attraction, which is all part of our plans to celebrate our 150th birthday, and that of the town,” Mr Ball said.

“Along with the new Looping Star rollercoaster, it will provide our visitors with two major new rides this summer which will enhance our offer and they represent a significant investment on our part.

“We received planning permission at the end of last week and we are wasting no time in putting the wheel up.

“The council’s planning department came to the conclusion that the structure will not harm the significance of the Clacton Seafront Conservation Area or nearby heritage assets and would benefit tourism."

The observation wheel has 24 cars and can take up to 144 people at one time.

It will be open seven days a week, from 9am to 10pm.

It costs £3 per person, or £10 for a car of up to six people with a maximum of four adults.

A new shellfish and seafood unit for Tubby Isaacs will be returning to the forecourt later this month, once it has been completed.