New vets' practice set to open in village

Published: 4:00 PM March 13, 2021

The veterinary practice is set to be built in place of a barn in Clare - Credit: Google Earth

A barn in Clare, near Sudbury, is set to be demolished with a veterinary practice built in its place, according to new plans.

Proposals for the property in Cavendish Road have been submitted to West Suffolk Council.

The applicants have said the barn and surrounding buildings have the potential to be converted into a business park that could provide a boost for the economy.

The barn had previously been listed for sale but no buyer had been found until now, planning documents submitted alongside the application said.

The documents added: "The application site has an existing commercial use with potential to be expanded to create an attractive, viable and sustainable rural business park.

"At present, the existing redundant and severely dilapidated barn blights this potential as to renovate the existing structure would require a virtual rebuild of very structural element.

"The proposal will boost the local economy and provide an appropriate local service. It will create an attractive setting for a contained number of small local businesses."