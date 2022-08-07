News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Thousands head to Helmingham car show

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 4:30 PM August 7, 2022
Aston Martin

An Aston Martin DB5 - familiar to all Bond fans - was parked outside Helmingham Hall. - Credit: Paul Geater

Thousands of visitors took advantage of perfect weather to head for the annual Classic Car Show at Helmingham Hall on Sunday - featuring more than 1,000 exhibits ranging from vintage Rollers to the Escort you may have passed your test in back in the day!

Helmingham car show

Exhibits ranged from Rolls-Royce legends to small sports cars like the Frog-Eye Sprite! - Credit: Paul Geater

The Festival has become one of the highlights of the year for the region's petrolheads - and those who just want to take a stroll down memory lane and see beautifully cared-for examples of cars they might once have owned.

Triumph Stags

Appropriate visitors to an estate with a large deer park - a fine line-up of Stags (of the Triumph variety!). - Credit: Paul Geater

Some exhibits have very interesting stories - the car Martin Cartwright drove from Southwold started life as a humble Citroen 2CV, well, the engine did, before he turned it into a head-turning sports model.

Helmingham car show

Martin Cartwright's eye-catching sports car is based on a Citroen 2CV engine. - Credit: Paul Geater

The event raises thousands of pounds for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) and the weather was certainly good for the ice cream sellers in the park.

Minis

Just like The Italian Job - a line-up of classic Minis at Helmingham. - Credit: Paul Geater

There were long queues from opening at 10am to early afternoon as visitors arrived - and one of the highlights was the chance to see some of the exhibits being put through their paces on speed runs along the main dri8ve to the Hall.


Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon