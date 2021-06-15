News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Motorcycle convoy in Suffolk this month in aid of the air ambulance

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:30 PM June 15, 2021   
A classic motorcycle convoy in aid of the air ambulance will take place later this month

Hundreds of motorcycles will set off from Sudbury later this month as they travel to Norwich in aid of the air ambulance service. 

The event, which is to help raise money for the emergency service, see a convoy of motorbikes leave the old Delphi centre in Sudbury at around 11am as they set off for air ambulance headquarters in Norwich, on Sunday, July 27. 

(L-R) Syce Seeley, Barry Clarke, Robert Helms and Jane Helms

Robert Helms who has organised the event, said he got the idea for the event when he popped to his local shop in Clare to get some milk. 

"I met two air ambulance guys selling lottery tickets," Mr Helms said.

"Because I pulled up on my motorbike they said 'we have helped a lot of you guys how about you kind of give us a hand.'

"I told them as soon as we have the ok day I will get a motorbike run sorted in aid of them."

Robert Helms has organised the charity motorcycle event which will raise money for the air ambulance

Mr Helms has already had great interest from motorcycle enthusiasts who want to take part, but is calling on more people to contact him to get involved. 

Mr Helm understands the risks that come with riding a motorcycle and does know of someone that has suffered serious injuries from a crash, but was extremely thankful of the air ambulance service that came to his friends' aid. 

Paul Cook and Mark Poore are part of a group of motorcyclists taking part in the charity ride

"The service is so important, because they are always there," Mr Helms said.

"The money it costs just for them to get off the ground is astronomical."

If the event is a success Mr Helms plans to run it again next year. 

It is hoped that a variety of classic motorcycles will take part in the event

The police have been informed about the event and have said they will be giving an escort if necessary. 


