No arrests made after climate activists march through Bury St Edmunds town centre

PUBLISHED: 14:08 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 06 April 2019

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion have taken to the streets in Bury St Edmunds today. Pictures: STOWMARKET POLICE

Archant

Traffic through the town centre has eased following a protest by renowned climate change activists Extinction Rebellion.

Activists from Extinction Rebellion, a global direct action group who aim to combat climate change took to Parkway early Saturday afternoon, April 6.

Suffolk Constabulary were aware of the planned protest and reassured pedestrians and drivers that although delays were to be expected, the protest would be peaceful.

Stowmarket Police tweeted: “#BuryStEdmunds, for an hour approx, delays in Parkway with a peaceful protest about severity of climate change! #1443”

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary confirmed that officers are on scene monitoring the situation, but would not be closing the road.

They later confirmed via twitter that the protest “went peacefully with minimal disruption”, and did not pass the agreed hour time slot between both parties.

The force also confirmed via Facebook that no arrests were made and traffic was only held for short periods of time.

The group is no stranger to headlines in East Anglia or nationwide, having previously held a “die-in” in Colchester in March and stripped naked in the House of Commons earlier this week.

Pictures have also surfaced on social media this week of pickets and posters placed around the town.

