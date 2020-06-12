Cocaine and heroin worth £21m discovered at port

Harwich International Port, where £21.5million of cocaine and heroin was discovered in the back of a lorry Picture: SEALAND AERIAL PHOTOGRAPHY LIMITED Sealand Aerial Photography Limited

More than £20million worth of cocaine and heroin has been seized by police at a port in Essex.

The cache of Class A drugs was discovered in a stop check of a lorry at the Port of Harwich on June 1.

The drugs were found inside the lorry trailer by Essex Police and Border Force officers based at Harwich.

The cocaine and heroin are estimated to have a street value of around £21.5m.

Marcin Jadasz, 43, was arrested and later charged with two counts of importing a class A drug with intent to evade a prohibition or restriction.

Jadasz, of Nysa in Poland, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on June 3 and is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on July 1.