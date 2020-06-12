E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cocaine and heroin worth £21m discovered at port

PUBLISHED: 16:07 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 12 June 2020

Harwich International Port, where £21.5million of cocaine and heroin was discovered in the back of a lorry Picture: SEALAND AERIAL PHOTOGRAPHY LIMITED

Harwich International Port, where £21.5million of cocaine and heroin was discovered in the back of a lorry Picture: SEALAND AERIAL PHOTOGRAPHY LIMITED

Sealand Aerial Photography Limited

More than £20million worth of cocaine and heroin has been seized by police at a port in Essex.

The cache of Class A drugs was discovered in a stop check of a lorry at the Port of Harwich on June 1.

The drugs were found inside the lorry trailer by Essex Police and Border Force officers based at Harwich.

The cocaine and heroin are estimated to have a street value of around £21.5m.

Marcin Jadasz, 43, was arrested and later charged with two counts of importing a class A drug with intent to evade a prohibition or restriction.

Jadasz, of Nysa in Poland, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on June 3 and is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on July 1.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former MP and Suffolk villager charged over indecent image of child

Former parliamentary private secretary to the Defence Secretary, Eric Joyce, pictured while a Labour MP Picture: SEAN DEMPSEY/PA WIRE

Moving hip and knee surgery out of Ipswich is ‘detrimental’ to Suffolk patients, surgeons warn

An artist's impression of what the new orthopaedic centre will look like in Colchester. Picture: ESNEFT

Re-use shop at Foxhall tip back in business from Monday – more to follow

The Re-use shop at Foxhall reopens on Monday. Picture: SU ANDERSON

Suspected rouge trader drove woman, 94, to get £250 for mowing lawn

A woman was driven to withdraw £250 for gardening work Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Why do 17,000 older people in Suffolk feel ‘always or often’ lonely?

There have been warnings about the number of older people in Suffolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24