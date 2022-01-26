Been a long road... and Cockfield Norman's still going!

Villagers cheered as World War II veteran Norman Gregory cycled into Cockfield on his 100th birthday. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Former war veteran Norman Gregory has really clocked up the miles in every sense as he celebrated his 100th birthday yesterday.

For the proud centenarian, one half of the ‘Cockfield Normans’ duo, has belied his age by cycling 5,350 miles in 2021 and has already travelled 250 miles by bike this year.

He spearheaded Suffolk’s Love to Ride campaign in 2021 with his good friend and fellow cyclist Norman Kelly and is a proud member of the Royal Academy of Octogenarian Cyclists, though naturally he believes age is just a number.

His love affair with cycling started when he was just eight years old.

He said: “As a boy I was at Sudbury Grammar School and I lived at Shimpling.

“The grammar school and my home address were exactly 10 miles apart, so I was cycling 20 miles a day, five days a week. I was cycling 100 miles a week from a very young age.

World War II veteran Norman Gregory - Credit: Archant

“By the time I was 16, I joined the West Suffolk Wheelers and quite frequently I was cycling 100 miles at the weekend with the cycling club.”

Since then, he has been cycling 100 miles a week for "years and years", and he recalled a particularly memorable bike ride when he was 17.

He added: “In 1939, I cycled to John O’Groats. I was away for 28 days and for the round trip I did 1,750 miles. In 1939, I cycled 10,000 miles.”

The Cockfield Normans also support Suffolk Historic Churches Trust each year with tales of their cycling adventures.

Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for public health, public protection and communities, said: “Congratulations to Norman on achieving this milestone, he truly is an inspiration to us all.

World War II veteran Norman Gregory, who spearheaded Suffolk’s Love to Ride campaign in 2021 - Credit: Archant

“Whether you move a little or a lot, being active can reduce your risk of major illnesses whilst also boosting your mood, self-esteem, energy and sleep quality.

“Cycling is a great way to stay active and discover more of our county, with plenty of cycle routes to search from at discoversuffolk.org.uk”



