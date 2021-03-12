Airbnb birthday party host fined for Covid breach
- Credit: Getty Images/moodboard RF
A woman was fined for breaching Covid-19 regulations after hiring an Airbnb and inviting along four other people to celebrate her birthday.
The woman was among the latest to be fined for what police called "clear and blatant" Covid breaches in recent days.
Last Thursday, March 4, a 20-year-old Colchester woman received a fixed penalty notice (FPN) after she hired a house in the town from Airbnb and invited four other people for a party to celebrate her birthday, Essex Police said.
On the same day, a couple from Enfield were fined after travelling 60 miles to Great Bentley for a break in their caravan.
Essex Police said: "Our officers will continue to engage with people, explain the regulations and encourage them to do the right thing.
"But, where reasoned conversation is not successful, we will consider enforcement action."
"If you are thinking about organising a social gathering or making a non-essential journey, please reconsider, stay safe and stop the unnecessary spread of Covid-19."
