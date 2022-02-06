Police 'very concerned' for welfare of missing Colchester man

A further appeal has been launched to find a missing man from Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police have issued a third appeal to find a missing 40-year-old man from Colchester.

Christopher Scales, was reported missing shortly after Tuesday, February 1.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are very concerned for his welfare."

They added that throughout today (February 6) they will continue to carry out a number of highly visible searches of the areas around Colchester.

The spokesman said officers are urging the public to be vigilant and look out for Christopher who has been described as about 5ft 8ins tall, has a beard and brown hair.

He was last known to be wearing a fleece-lined dark blue denim jacket and is likely to be wearing tracksuit bottoms or jeans.

If you see him or know where he is, please contact Essex Police on 101 immediately.