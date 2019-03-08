Motorcyclist left seriously injured after crash saw him trapped under bin lorry
PUBLISHED: 10:05 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 27 September 2019
KALLIE TEMPLEMAN
A motorcyclist in his 20s has been left seriously injured after a crash left him trapped under a bin lorry.
The incident happened around 7.20am Friday, September 27 in Straight Road, Colchester.
Three fire engines from Colchester and Wivenhoe were called to the scene to assist in lifting the lorry to free the trapped cyclist.
He was left in the care of the ambulance service for injuries said to be serious but non-life threatening or changing.
No arrests have been made.
A spokesperson for Colchester Borough Council said: "One of our refuse vehicles was involved in a collision this morning and our thoughts are with everyone involved.
"We will be working closely with the emergency services during their investigations into the incident."
The road has since re-opened.