Published: 12:15 PM April 6, 2021

Colchester Borough Council is set to trial a new 'Click and Collect' service for garden waste recycling sacks.

From Tuesday, April 13, residents on sack collections will be able to order replacement garden sacks online and collect them from the visitor centre at High Woods Country Park.

This new service will initially be trialled for four weeks, and if it proves to be successful, the council will look to continue to offer the Click and Collect service, including a wider selection of recycling containers and more pick up locations.

A spokesperson for Colchester Borough Council said: "Over the last year, the council’s neighbourhood team has been delivering recycling containers to those that need them, due to many local businesses and organisations used as stockists having to close due to coronavirus guidelines.

"Redeployed council staff have made this delivery service possible. However, a more sustainable system needs to be found, working in partnership with local community organisations and businesses across the borough."