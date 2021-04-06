News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Colchester Borough Council to trial 'Click and Collect' service

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:15 PM April 6, 2021   
Garden Waste sack

Colchester Borough Council have launched a click and collect service for garden waste sacks - Credit: Colchester Borough Council

Colchester Borough Council is set to trial a new 'Click and Collect' service for garden waste recycling sacks. 

From Tuesday, April 13, residents on sack collections will be able to order replacement garden sacks online and collect them from the visitor centre at High Woods Country Park.

This new service will initially be trialled for four weeks, and if it proves to be successful, the council will look to continue to offer the Click and Collect service, including a wider selection of recycling containers and more pick up locations.

A spokesperson for Colchester Borough Council said: "Over the last year, the council’s neighbourhood team has been delivering recycling containers to those that need them, due to many local businesses and organisations used as stockists having to close due to coronavirus guidelines.

"Redeployed council staff have made this delivery service possible. However, a more sustainable system needs to be found, working in partnership with local community organisations and businesses across the borough."

You may also want to watch:

Essex
Essex News
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Lyrid Meteor Shower will be on April 22 2021

When to watch for the Lyrid meteor shower 2021

Neil Norman

Logo Icon
Firefighters Steve Tiplet, Barry Clark and David Ives with a USAF KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall

RAF firefighter speechless after retirement flight with American colleagues

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
School Road, in Ringsfield, where up to 33 new homes could be built.

Anger as residents' 'bullied' over village housing plans

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
road closed and cones on A14

A14 re-opens after 'tragic' collision

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus