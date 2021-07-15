Essex boy, 4, defies odds to take on 10-mile fundraising walk

Published: 4:43 PM July 15, 2021

A four-year-old boy from Essex who was told by doctors he might never walk again is defying the odds in a bid to raise more than £5,000.

William Goodson, from Messing, near Colchester, was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome at nine months old.

He suffers frequent seizures, is non-verbal and cannot walk unaided.

William has also contracted a life-limiting superbug, which attacks his respiratory system, and frequently stops breathing during seizures.

The youngster has endured more than 50 trips in ambulances so far in his life and will never be able to live independently.

William Goodson is taking on a fundraising walk - Credit: Tree of Hope/Family

William is now on a ketogenic diet to try to control his seizures and undergoes many NHS and private therapies.

Despite the numerous difficulties he is facing, parents Emma, 39, and Andrew, 40, say William is a "happy and determined" boy.

William is now walking 10 miles, with support, to help raise funds for equipment and therapy he needs.

The family are hoping to raise £5,160 through charity Tree of Hope for a rubber wet-pour surface from his bedroom to the garden to ensure he doesn’t hurt himself during falls, and to give him more confidence in his movements.

Mum Emma said: "When he walks on the same surface at the hospice, you can see that he’s more confident and able to move better.

"He’s defied the odds to get to where he is – we were told that he might never walk at all. He’s so determined and we don’t want to let anything stand in his way."

The family has to fundraise constantly for specialised physio, sensory therapy, speech and occupational therapy and more.

William is aiming to raise more than £5,000 - Credit: Tree of Hope/family

So far, William has completed four miles of his 10-mile walk, using his walking frame or supported by his parents and a chest harness.

Tree of Hope helps families to fundraise for children’s operations, therapies and equipment that are unobtainable via the NHS and provides access to a registered charity providing more effective and efficient ways of fundraising, unlike traditional crowdfunding.

To donate to William’s fund, click here to visit the JustGiving page.

People can also text BeMoreWilliam 5 to 70085 to donate £5.