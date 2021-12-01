Car fire spreads to house and caravan in Colchester
Published: 10:55 AM December 1, 2021
Firefighters have battled a car fire which spread to a caravan and a house in Colchester this morning.
Crews were called to the blaze in Gilderdale Close, where the fire had spread to the a caravan and was beginning to spread to a house at 1.50am.
A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Both the car and the caravan - which contained gas cylinders - were 100% alight.
"Crews worked to prevent the fire spreading to the house.
"Crews extinguished the fire by 2.39am and worked to cool the cylinders."