Car fire spreads to house and caravan in Colchester

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:55 AM December 1, 2021
Fire crews were called to a car fire which spread to a house and caravan in Colchester overnight

Fire crews were called to a car fire which spread to a house and caravan in Colchester overnight - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters have battled a car fire which spread to a caravan and a house in Colchester this morning. 

Crews were called to the blaze in Gilderdale Close, where the fire had spread to the a caravan and was beginning to spread to a house at 1.50am.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Both the car and the caravan - which contained gas cylinders - were 100% alight.

"Crews worked to prevent the fire spreading to the house.

"Crews extinguished the fire by 2.39am and worked to cool the cylinders."

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Colchester News

