Boy, 5, in critical condition after incident at department store
A five-year-old boy is in a critical condition following an incident at a department store in Colchester.
Essex Police were called to Fenwick department store, in High Street, by the ambulance service, shortly after 11.30am on Tuesday, July 27, following reports of concerns for the welfare of a child.
On arrival, officers found a five-year-old boy had sustained a serious head injury.
Alongside store staff and medics, police officers immediately administered first aid to the boy.
He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
According to Fenwick's website the store is temporarily closed.
Director Mia Fenwick said: “The Fenwick family, leadership and all of our colleagues are shocked and saddened by the incident which happened at our Colchester store yesterday morning.
"Our thoughts are with the child and their family during this difficult time.
"We are working closely with the local authorities to assist with the investigation and to understand how this happened.
"Our Colchester store remains closed today.”
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Specialist officers are supporting the boy’s family at this time.
"We are supporting an investigation into the incident alongside Colchester Borough Council."