Published: 5:30 AM January 13, 2021

Aston Everett, second from right, was just 54 years old when he passed away in the New Year - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Tributes have been paid to a firefighter who died unexpectedly aged just 54, after suffering a brain aneurysm while on duty in Colchester.

Aston Everett served as a firefighter at Essex County Fire and Rescue Service for 16 years, working at Chelmsford Fire Station, Clacton Fire Station, Dovercourt Fire Station and most recently the Urban Search and Rescue based in Lexden.

On Saturday, January 2, the father of three suffered a brain aneurysm and collapsed while on duty.

Despite the efforts of firefighters on duty, the paramedics who responded, the hospital staff and specialists at two hospitals, he passed away on Tuesday, January 5.

Ben Turner, watch manager, has set up a Just Giving page for the grieving family and said: "Aston's family are understandably absolutely devastated by the loss of their dedicated and devoted husband and father.

"Aston was a proud man, never wanting to ask for help, always offering support to others and always striving to do the right thing for his family.

"Aston had extremely high moral standards, he was the bread winner and the protector of his family, as well as his community.

"Even in the last few months, knowing that retirement was approaching Aston was still setting himself professional challenges, never wanting to take his foot off the accelerator.

"We are looking to collect enough money to support his family, to ensure that his children don't go without, to remove the financial burden and enable the family to grieve their loss."

The fundraiser has a target of £32,000 — the equivalent of a firefighter's annual salary.

Jo Turton, chief fire officer and chief executive, said: "It is with deep sadness that we learned of the loss of Firefighter Aston Everett.

“He was a true friend and valued colleague to so many, as well as a dedicated and brilliant firefighter.

“The dedication he showed to his role and his community shone through and I hope anyone who knew him can take comfort in the difference he made to so many during his life."

Described as "conscientious, principled and dedicated" Aston was known for his high standards and principles.

Visit the Just Giving page to help support Aston's family.