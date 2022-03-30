Teacher suspended after using mug with image of Prophet Muhammad
- Credit: Google Maps
A teacher at a top grammar school in north Essex has been suspended after they were reported to have used a mug with an image portraying the Prophet Muhammad.
The member of staff at Colchester Grammar School is said to have been photographed with the item, which had a picture from a cartoon series called Jesus And Mo on it.
A source has since said that the teacher has since been suspended from their role.
A spokesman for Colchester Grammar School said: "We have been notified that an image has been shared online of an individual appearing to use a cup that has an offensive image on it.
“At this time we are looking into the matter.
“While we cannot comment on individuals, this will be reviewed in line with our policies and procedures and the appropriate robust action taken as necessary.
“The staff member concerned is currently away from the school.”
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk actor to return for final ever episode of Holby City
- 2 Williams joins from Man United as 'head of recruitment'
- 3 Town skipper Sam Morsy on Kieran McKenna's 'eye opening' methods and where it went wrong for Paul Cook
- 4 Suffolk luxury resort named as one of the best places for a spa break in UK
- 5 Suffolk wedding venue ranked as one of the best in the UK
- 6 'I wanted to be anywhere else but Ipswich... thankfully everything changed' - Woolfenden on his Town resurgence
- 7 Road closed near Suffolk town after vehicle overturned in field
- 8 Final details for 146 homes in Suffolk village set for approval
- 9 Snow possible in Suffolk this week as warm spell ends
- 10 ITFC Fans' Forum 3: What was said by McKenna, Ashton and Rolls
Last year an Ofsted report found that leaders in the school had not ensured that boys understand “how to interact appropriately” with girls, and some male pupils could be rude and make “inappropriate remarks”.
It concluded that parts of the school had become a “hostile environment” for some pupils.
Colchester Royal Grammar, which was recently was threatened with a takeover after being found to have an “unsafe” culture was also accused last year of having a “toxic and ubiquitous rape culture”, in a blog post by former student Scarlett Mansfield.
Headmaster John Russell wrote at the time that he was “shocked and saddened” by reports of “wholly unacceptable behaviours and attitudes” that some female students experienced during their time at the institution.
A more recent report last week said it was making good progress at addressing the issues.