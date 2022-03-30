Teacher suspended after using mug with image of Prophet Muhammad

A teacher at Colchester Grammar School has been suspended after they were reported to have used a mug with an image portraying the Prophet Muhammad - Credit: Google Maps

A teacher at a top grammar school in north Essex has been suspended after they were reported to have used a mug with an image portraying the Prophet Muhammad.

The member of staff at Colchester Grammar School is said to have been photographed with the item, which had a picture from a cartoon series called Jesus And Mo on it.

A source has since said that the teacher has since been suspended from their role.

A spokesman for Colchester Grammar School said: "We have been notified that an image has been shared online of an individual appearing to use a cup that has an offensive image on it.

“At this time we are looking into the matter.

“While we cannot comment on individuals, this will be reviewed in line with our policies and procedures and the appropriate robust action taken as necessary.

“The staff member concerned is currently away from the school.”

Last year an Ofsted report found that leaders in the school had not ensured that boys understand “how to interact appropriately” with girls, and some male pupils could be rude and make “inappropriate remarks”.

It concluded that parts of the school had become a “hostile environment” for some pupils.

Colchester Royal Grammar, which was recently was threatened with a takeover after being found to have an “unsafe” culture was also accused last year of having a “toxic and ubiquitous rape culture”, in a blog post by former student Scarlett Mansfield.

Headmaster John Russell wrote at the time that he was “shocked and saddened” by reports of “wholly unacceptable behaviours and attitudes” that some female students experienced during their time at the institution.

A more recent report last week said it was making good progress at addressing the issues.