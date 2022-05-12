News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Monkey dies after fire breaks out in bungalow

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:07 AM May 12, 2022
A marmoset monkey has died after a bungalow fire in Colchester

A marmoset monkey has died after a bungalow fire in Colchester - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

A monkey has died in a bungalow fire in north Essex which saw more than 40 other animals rescued by firefighters. 

Fire crews were called a "well developed" fire in Cavendish Way, Colchester, just before 12.30pm on Wednesday.

A fire had started in the garage and spread to the adjoining bungalow - and neighbours raised the alarm. 

The fire is believed to have started in the garage and spread to the adjoining bungalow

The fire is believed to have started in the garage and spread to the adjoining bungalow - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters from Colchester and Wivenhoe stations were able to save more than 40 animals, including dogs, cats, birds and pigs, from the fire, although one marmoset monkey died as a result of the fire.   

Station manager Syd Barrett said: "No-one was in the property when the fire started, but thankfully neighbours heard the smoke alarms and noticed the smoke.

"The fire was well-developed when crews arrived.

"Crew manager Jeremy Castle and his teams did a fantastic job, working extremely hard to get it under control so quickly and stop it from spreading.

"There were dogs, cats, birds, pigs, guinea pigs and a rabbit in the property and outside.

"Sadly, one marmoset died and I took another to a vets, but we're pleased the other animals are ok."

Firefighters rescued some of the animals and others escaped when firefighters opened doors.

The blaze was fully extinguished by 1.23pm.

As well as tackling the fire, crews gave oxygen therapy to a cat and one of the marmosets. 

The occupants returned home as firefighters arrived at the scene. A woman was left in the care of the Ambulance Service after breathing in smoke.

An investigation will be carried out to determine the cause.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Essex Live News
Colchester News

