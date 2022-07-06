News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Colchester MP becomes latest government minister to resign

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:13 AM July 6, 2022
Colchester MP Will Quince said the city's 'dynamic economy will reach new heights.'

Colchester MP Will Quince has become the latest government minister to resign - Credit: Archant

Colchester MP Will Quince has become the latest government minister to quit his position.

This morning, July 6, the Minister for Children and Families handed in his resignation to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

His resignation comes after he repeated assurances over the Chris Pincher scandal on Monday which Mr Quince said he later “found to be inaccurate”.

His move follows the resignations of health minister Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak last night.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Quince said: "Thank you  for meeting with me yesterday evening and for your sincere apology regarding the briefings I received from No 10 ahead of Monday's media round, which we now know to be inaccurate.

"It is with a great sadness and regret that I feel that I have no choice but to tender my resignation as Minister for Children and Families as I accepted and repeated those assurances in good faith. 

"It has been an honour to serve in government since 2019 at both the Department for Work & Pensions and The Department for Education.

"Reaching this decision has not been easy. Stepping away from a job I love, where we are working every day to improve the life chances of vulnerable and disadvantaged children and young people up and down our country, pains me greatly.
"I will miss it hugely but pledge to do all I can to continue this important work from the backbenches.

"I would like to take this opportunity to put on record my sincere thanks to the hundreds of dedicated and hard-working civil servants with whom it has been a pleasure to work."


UK Government
Essex Live News
Colchester News

Don't Miss

The cost of a Blue badge for disabled drivers could go up by 33p a year in Cambridgeshire

Suffolk County Council

Suffolk's first blue badge prosecution for Haverhill woman

Abygail Fossett

person
There are delays on the A12 at Kelvedon amid planned fuel protests

A12 | Updated

Fuel protests: Twelve miles of queues reported on A12

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kevin Beattie has been impressed by David McGoldrick this season. Picture: PAGEPIX

Football

Former Blue McGoldrick linked with League One move

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Our housing stock is becoming more eco-friendly, says Jan Hÿtch. Picture: Getty Images

West Suffolk Council

Go-ahead given for 40 new homes in Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon