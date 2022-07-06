Colchester MP becomes latest government minister to resign

Colchester MP Will Quince has become the latest government minister to resign - Credit: Archant

Colchester MP Will Quince has become the latest government minister to quit his position.

This morning, July 6, the Minister for Children and Families handed in his resignation to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

His resignation comes after he repeated assurances over the Chris Pincher scandal on Monday which Mr Quince said he later “found to be inaccurate”.

His move follows the resignations of health minister Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak last night.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Quince said: "Thank you for meeting with me yesterday evening and for your sincere apology regarding the briefings I received from No 10 ahead of Monday's media round, which we now know to be inaccurate.

"It is with a great sadness and regret that I feel that I have no choice but to tender my resignation as Minister for Children and Families as I accepted and repeated those assurances in good faith.

"It has been an honour to serve in government since 2019 at both the Department for Work & Pensions and The Department for Education.

"Reaching this decision has not been easy. Stepping away from a job I love, where we are working every day to improve the life chances of vulnerable and disadvantaged children and young people up and down our country, pains me greatly.

"I will miss it hugely but pledge to do all I can to continue this important work from the backbenches.

"I would like to take this opportunity to put on record my sincere thanks to the hundreds of dedicated and hard-working civil servants with whom it has been a pleasure to work."



