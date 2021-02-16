Published: 6:20 PM February 16, 2021

Colchester Castle, home of the new Castle in the Classroom teaching resource, for youngsters being home schooled during lockdown - Credit: Gregg Brown

Colchester Museums is once again partnering with Essex and Suffolk Children’s Universities to bring some fun to home learning activities throughout lockdown.

Colchester + Ipswich Museums launched Museum From Home during the first national lockdown and it has continued to be available to families at home throughout the most recent national lockdown.

More structured national curriculum resources are now also available to schools and home learning providers to either use in the school environment or through home learning, with Colchester Museums new Castle In The Classroom teaching resource launched in January 2021.

Museum From Home’s newest activity is a fun worksheet aimed at primary school-aged children that examines life in Iron Age Britain.

Children can learn more about what life would have looked like for a child, including the types of jobs they would have been expected to do and what their typical day might have looked like.

You may also want to watch:

With numerous activities to try, including weaving and colour-changing flowers, it's bound to keep the youngest members of households across Essex and Suffolk busy.

The children will find this latest activity on the Museum From Home webpage along with plenty of other ideas to keep them busy.