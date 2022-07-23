News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police concerned for missing 26-year-old man

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:10 PM July 23, 2022
Officers are concerned for the welfare of a missing 26-year-old man from Colchester

Officers are concerned for the welfare of a missing 26-year-old man from Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Officers are concerned for the welfare of a missing 26-year-old man from Colchester. 

Kieran Lock was reported missing shortly after 10am this morning (July 23). 

He was last known to be wearing a black top, a jacket with white stripes and blue jeans. 

Mr Lock has been described by Essex Police as having light brown hair and is about 5ft 8ins tall. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "If you see Kieran or know where he is, please call us on 101 immediately.

"We are concerned for his welfare."

Colchester News

Don't Miss

The search for a missing 21-year-old man who went missing at sea has been scaled down

Updated

Man, 21, remains missing at sea as search scaled down

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A winning EuroMillions lottery ticket that was purchased in Suffolk remains unclaimed 

Suffolk Live News

Claim made on winning £83,000 lottery ticket bought in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Lord Marlesford has said that temporary speed limits of 40mph on the A12 should be lifted during the day

A12 temporary speed limit questioned in House of Lords

Abygail Fossett

person
Eight fire engines are battling a field fire in London Road in Ipswich.

Ipswich Live News | Updated

Large field fire breaks out near Chantry Park in Ipswich

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon