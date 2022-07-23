Police concerned for missing 26-year-old man

Officers are concerned for the welfare of a missing 26-year-old man from Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Officers are concerned for the welfare of a missing 26-year-old man from Colchester.

Kieran Lock was reported missing shortly after 10am this morning (July 23).

He was last known to be wearing a black top, a jacket with white stripes and blue jeans.

Mr Lock has been described by Essex Police as having light brown hair and is about 5ft 8ins tall.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "If you see Kieran or know where he is, please call us on 101 immediately.

"We are concerned for his welfare."