'Hugely proud': Colchester troops awarded medals for Kabul evacuation

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Quare, Corps Colonel of the Corps of Royal Engineers, presents troops with their Op PITTING medals. - Credit: Cpl Danny Houghton RLC

Medal parades have been held by the Colchester-based 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team's units to mark their role in the evacuation of Kabul.

Operation Pitting, alongside the Joint Force Headquarters and in partnership with the Royal Air Force, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office and UK Border Force, was the mission to evacuate British people, entitled Afghans and civilians from partner nations as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

Over 15,000 people were flown out.

During the two-week mission around 750 troops from the 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team provided security and logistic support to the evacuation, with most of the soldiers coming back from summer leave at short notice to deploy.

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Quare shakes hands with Pte Sophie Robertson. - Credit: Cpl Danny Houghton RLC

Soldiers on their first deployment were awarded the Afghanistan Operational Service Medal (OSM) with an Op PITTING clasp, while those who already served in the country and have the OSM were handed the clasp.

Private Barry Wallace, of Colchester-based 2nd Battalion The Parachute Regiment, said: “The way I see the medal is that it represents over 15,000 people that we rescued from Afghanistan.

"To receive it shows that we all did an important job to a very high standard, and I’m hugely proud of that."

Brigadier Nick Cowley, Commander of 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team presents a soldier a medal during the medal parade at Merville Barracks, Colchester on 1st June 2022.

Richard Watt Paratroopers. from 2nd Battalion the Parachute Regiment and soldiers of 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team, based in Colchester, received their Operation PITTING medals from our Colonel Commandant, Lieutenant General Andrew Harrison DSO MBE. - Credit: Cpl Danny Houghton RLC