How Colchester will spend £18m in 'crucial' recovery from Covid lockdowns

Published: 6:22 PM July 6, 2021

Colchester has been awarded £18.2million from the government's Town Deal fund - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Colchester community leaders are set to approve spending £18.2million from the government's Town Deal fund to give businesses a "huge confidence boost".

Colchester Borough Council's cabinet is due to meet on Wednesday to give the green light to fund a series of projects aimed at helping the town recover from the Covid lockdowns.

The borough was awarded the cash in March this year, having originally bid for the full £25m available for towns in the scheme.

The project to redevelop the town is being led by the newly-created We are Colchester board, which will develop an investment plan under the broad themes of how we ‘live, grow, and connect’.

A report published by Colchester Borough Council ahead of Wednesday's meeting has advised the cabinet to agree to the financial parameters of the various projects in the scheme.

A new digital skills hub at the Wilson Marriage Centre is set to funded with £900,000, while £2.95m has been allocated to improve walking and cycling links between the town centre, Greenstead and the University of Essex campus.

You may also want to watch:

Also included in the report are proposals to spend £1m on improved youth provision in the town, £1m on 5G upgrades and £517,000 on the restoration of Holy Trinity Church.

As the total money awarded was £6.8m below the anticipated amount, several projects will receive less money than originally hoped - while other proposals have been entirely left out of the scheme.

Planned £1.3m improvements of St Botolph's roundabout will not go ahead as part of the Town Deal transformation as a result.

Paul Dundas, leader of Colchester Borough Council, said: "I am pleased that the We are Colchester partnership continues to drive this work forward.

Simon Blaxill, chair of the We are Colchester board - Credit: Andrew Partridge

"I believe an excellent set of projects have been submitted, which focus on key priorities identified by Colchester residents and local businesses.

"This multi-million pound investment in the borough is crucial in terms of economic recovery. It provides a huge confidence boost for local businesses, helping to both create and sustain local jobs."

Simon Blaxill, chair of the ‘We are Colchester’ board, added: "I am pleased that we are moving to the next stage with these great projects.

"I look forward to continuing to engage local people and businesses with the projects as they develop."