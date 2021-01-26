Tributes to Colchester's 'highly valued' former mayor after his death

Published: 4:30 PM January 26, 2021

Tributes have been paid to Colchester businessman and former mayor Terry Sutton - Credit: Archant

Tributes have been paid to a former Colchester United director and town mayor who led an "incredible life".

Terry Sutton, an army veteran who established property firm PMS Leasehold Management in the 1980s, began serving his community at Colchester Borough Council when he was selected to represent the Berechurch ward in May 1990.

Mr Sutton was made the town's mayor in 2005 and served for a year, during which he played a "prominent role" in setting up the council's cabinet.

During his time as mayor, he also was a keen fundraiser - generating cash for good causes through events such as a skydive and the London Marathon.

Mr Sutton became an alderman for the town after his retirement from public office in 2014.

A lifelong football fan, Mr Sutton also served as a director at his beloved Colchester United.

Colchester Borough Council confirmed the former mayor had died on Friday, leaving behind his wife Wilma.

Robert Davidson, the current mayor of Colchester, said: "Terry was a dedicated and respected councillor serving Berechurch and Pyefleet wards, as well as playing a prominent role on Colchester’s first cabinet and committees for over 20 years.

"His mayoral year was memorable for fundraising, with his parachute jump and running the London Marathon. He had a great passion for Colchester United, where he served as a director.

"Following a successful army career, where he met his wife, he built up a large housing management company. These things and more brought him much respect across the borough.

"Our love and sympathy goes to his devoted wife Wilma and his children."

A spokesman for Colchester Borough Council added: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the sad passing of alderman Terry Sutton.

"His dedicated work as a member of Colchester Borough Council, former mayor and alderman was highly valued by council staff, members and residents alike.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

Colchester MP Will Quince also paid tribute to Mr Sutton with a message on Twitter.

He said: "We have lost a great man who gave so much to Colchester. An incredible life and legacy that will endure.

"My thoughts and with Wilma and the family."