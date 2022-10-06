Inquest hears man died from stab wound to his heart

Bako Azad Sheikha, 23, was pronounced dead in Distillery Lane in the Hythe shortly after 2am on September 12. - Credit: Essex Police

A Kurdish man died after being stabbed in the heart in Colchester, an inquest has heard.

Bako Azad Sheikha, 23, was pronounced dead in Distillery Lane in the Hythe shortly after 2am on September 12.

An inquest into Bako’s death at Essex Coroner’s Court opened today, with Area Coroner Sonia Hayes delivering a provisional cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

The court heard the incident involving Bako, who lived in Colchester, had been witnessed by residents.

When they approached him, he was found lying unresponsive, fully-clothed, in the road with a stab wound to his chest.

Ms Hayes suspended the inquest until further notice due to an Essex Police investigation.

The force launched a murder probe following Bako's death, with the investigation having links to Ipswich.

Rakar Rahimi, of no fixed abode, was charged with murder and is due to enter a plea on November 11.

A provisional trial date has been set for February 27 next year.

Tributes have poured in for Bako, who arrived in the UK as a youngster from Iraq, since the Gazette broke the tragic news of his death.

A series of shops operated by those in the Kurdish community remained closed throughout the days that followed in Colchester as a mark of respect to the 23-year-old.

Farhad Mohammad, who runs Queen Street restaurant Arbil, said the young man was a “real smiler” who was liked by everyone he met.

Shelly Braddock-Overbury, of Refugee Action Colchester, helped Bako in her role and said a lot of people knew him and regarded him highly.

“I was shocked and devastated to hear what had happened. He was such a bright young man with his future ahead of him,” she added.

Colchester District Commander Rob Huddleston stated in light of Bako’s death, extra police officers will be present in the city.

“There will be additional officers brought in to provide some really high visibility patrols so residents who do have concerns, especially those in the area, can be provided reassurance,” he said.