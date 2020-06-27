Three men arrested after searches in north Essex

Three men were arrested on suspicion of supplying cannabis and money laundering, in north Essex today.

Officers from Colchester CID searched addresses in Berkley Close in Colchester, Elizabeth Avenue in Witham, and Nalla Gardens in Chelmsford.

They found and seized a quantity of drugs and a large amount of cash.

A 30 year-old man from Witham, a 32-year-old man from Colchester and a 34-year-old man from Chelmsford remain in custody on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and money laundering offences.

Detective Sergeant David Box said: “This has been a successful pre-planned operation targeting an organised criminal network and our investigations are ongoing.

“I’d like to thank my team and our colleagues from OSG [Operational Support Group] for their support today.

“I hope this sends a message that we are committed in disrupting the activities of those looking to cultivate and supply cannabis and profit from their illegal activities.”