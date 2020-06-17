E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Colchester Zoo: Animals you can see – and ones you can’t

PUBLISHED: 18:17 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:17 17 June 2020

A tiger basks in the sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A tiger basks in the sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The new-look Colchester Zoo has had to close some of its buildings due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning some animals cannot be seen by the public.

Colchester Zoo opened it's gates for the first time in months Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNColchester Zoo opened it's gates for the first time in months Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What animals will I see?

All of the species of animals living in Colchester Zoo before lockdown started are still there, and staff have worked hard to make as many areas as accessible as possible.

Sea Lions enjoying a swim Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSea Lions enjoying a swim Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The zoo’s Amur Leopards, Amur Tigers, cheetahs, elephants and giraffes can all be seen as before.

Almost all animals living in an outdoor open-air enclosure can be seen.

The Red Panda Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Red Panda Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You can also still see the lions and chimpanzees from dedicated viewing platforms.

Colchester Zoo opened it's gates for the first time in months Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNColchester Zoo opened it's gates for the first time in months Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What animals will I not see?

Due to social distancing rules, some buildings and spaces are closed, which prevents the public from seeing some animals from certain places, and some altogether:

Colchester Zoo opened it's gates for the first time in months Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNColchester Zoo opened it's gates for the first time in months Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

• The underground viewing area for the penguins is closed. These can still be seen from above.

• The sea lions cannot be seen underwater as their building is closed. They can still be seen from the water level on their viewing platform.

Colchester Zoo opened it's gates for the first time in months Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNColchester Zoo opened it's gates for the first time in months Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

• The orangutans cannot be seen as the only access point, the underwater sea lion tunnel, is closed.

• The insect house, where several creepy crawlies were presented to visitors throughout the day, is closed.

• The building housing the pygmy hippos and the African rock python is also closed. This also means the giraffes cannot be seen from above.

• Animals feed in the petting zoo area is no longer available to minimise contact with the animals. Some animals, including the goats, can still be seen but not fed.

• Several birds, reptiles and fish cannot be seen as their buildings are closed.

All of these closures are subject to change and areas could be opened if social distancing is reduced.

